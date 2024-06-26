Watch Now
Alex Morgan left off U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team roster for first time in her career

Alex Morgan
Scott Halleran
<p>HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 19: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States waits on the field in the second half of their game against Trinidad and Tobago during their Semifinal of the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying at BBVA Compass Stadium on February 19, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)</p>
Alex Morgan
Posted at 1:52 PM, Jun 26, 2024

The US Women's Olympic Soccer Team (USWNT) announced their 18-player roster that will represent them at the Paris 2024 Olympics. A big name was notably missing from the list.

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes announced the full roster on Wednesday. Alex Morgan was not named to the team for the first time since the 2008 Olympics and since she made her debut with the national team.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Morgan said:

"Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country. LFG"

Another surprise was that Lynn Williams was named an alternate for the tournament. Williams had great success in the Women's World Cup and won the NWSL Championship with Gotham FC last year. Most recently, she broke the NWSL scoring record.

Nine players are returning to the Olympics, with three (Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn, and Lindsey Horan) making their third trip. Eight players on the roster are returning from the 2020 Olympic team.

The USWNT will play two send-off matches in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., on July 13 and 16, respectively.

Their first Olympic match will be on July 25 against Zambia.

