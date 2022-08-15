Watch Now
Alabama and Ohio State take top 2 spots in 2022 preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Miami Hurricanes only Florida school to make Top 25
<p>ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 5: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide walks on the field against the Florida Gators before the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome on December 5, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:15:24-04

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Alabama Crimson Tide was overwhelmingly picked as the number one team in the country by the Associated Press writers in the preseason AP Top 25 poll released Monday.

The Tide received 54 of 63 first-place votes, but only edged out the Ohio State Buckeyes by 60 points to be the preseason number one team. Following the second-ranked Buckeyes is the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs at third.

Clemson checks in at number, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish rounding out the top five.

The SEC put three teams in the top 10 (Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M at 6), followed by the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences with two teams apiece. Overall, the SEC got six teams in the Top 25, while the ACC put five teams in the Top 25.

Only one Florida school made the Top 25, the University of Miami Hurricanes who checked in at number 16.

The full poll is below:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. North Carolina State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU
