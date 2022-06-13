AEW star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI in central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — All Elite Wrestling superstar Jeff Hardy was arrested in Volusia County, Florida Monday after the Florida Highway Patrol received calls about an impaired driver.

According to ABC News, Trooper Zach Steiner pulled Hardy over and the superstar was arrested.

Volusia County Corrections shows Hardy faces charges including DUI (3rd offense within 10 years), driving while a license has been canceled/suspended/revoked, and violating restrictions placed on a driver's license.

Hardy has admitted to substance abuse problems in the past and has previously said he was receiving professional help. The pro wrestling star was scheduled to wrestle later this week.