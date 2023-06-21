Academy Prep students get baseball lesson for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Students at the Academy Prep Centers in Lakeland, St. Petersburg, and Tampa are getting lessons in the Rays Science of Baseball program.

Tampa Bay Rays baseball operations department is teaching seventh graders the science behind baseball. The course concluded with kids attending the Rays’ game on Wednesday afternoon.

But, before the first pitch, Rays staff members hosted a career day.

“I didn’t really know that there was a lot more to it than what it is,” Josiah Albert, an Academy Prep student, said. “It’s not just baseball. There is stuff behind baseball.”

For the second year, Rays staff members visited the schools to teach kids about hydration, fitness, and even the mathematics behind the launch angle for a home run.

“The program spans so many different things,” Academy Prep of Tampa instructor Jenna Dufficy said. “Our kids learned about nutrition; they learned how to read the pitches and pitcher is about to throw. They learned how to track statistics and connect their passions with a potential career in the future.”

“I was very surprised because I didn’t know there was more to baseball than just hitting a ball and practicing,” student Zarina Flowers added.

Before the game, several Rays’ staff members talked about their careers, from baseball operations to concessions to broadcasting — different avenues to work in sports if you don’t make it to the big league.

“I love talking to kids about how I got into baseball,” Isha Rahman, Rays’ assistant director of baseball operations, said. “My path is a lot different than everyone else. I didn’t start out wanting to work in baseball. I wanted to be a doctor. It’s cool to show them that even if you think you want to do something now, down the road your dreams might change. That’s okay. You can still be successful.”

“I think the kids have been really excited about the program,” Dufficy added. “They learned so much and got really excited about supporting the Tampa Bay Rays.”