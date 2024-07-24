5 Things you missed at Buccaneers training camp - July 24

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began training camp on Wednesday in front of family, fans, and in the Tampa heat. If you weren’t there, here are a few things you may have missed.

1. Tristan Wirfs was present

The star offensive lineman made an appearance at camp Wednesday. Though he did not participate in Mini camp back in June, Teammate Antoine Winfield says Wirfs was still in the building, working out and “showing face” – "It says a lot about his character, Tristan loves to play football, its one of the things I admire about him." Wednesday, Wirfs, a five-year veteran, participated in team drills as he awaited contract negotiations while preparing to play on his fifth-year option.

2. Bake is back

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield was ready for action on the team’s first day back. Wide receiver Mike Evans says the team is slowly setting into a new routine and came into camp knowing what to expect and knowing that Baker was their guy.

3. A new defense

Head Coach Todd Bowles told the media that this is one of the fastest defenses he’s ever had. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. says a lot of that talent and agility comes from the younger guys on the team.

Winfield has also had an eventful offseason. Over the summer, he became the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, signing a $84.1 million deal. The safety is tied first in the league in forced fumbles and had 122 tackles last season.

4. Young players bring speed to Bucs

As Tampa Bay continues to build the final roster, they look to their young players to have a bigger impact this year. “We got some guys,” Winfield Jr. said. “Especially our younger guys, we got faster, we got smarter, and we definitely have some playmakers on the field.” Guys like Yaya Diaby, who led the team in sacks, and Cornerback Christian Izien, who had two interceptions and 65 tackles, bring a young spirit to the Bucs defense that has them ready to compete for the NFC title.

5. Catch me if you can

11-year team member Mike Evans could pass Jerry Rice's record for most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards or more. Though Evans knows the record is on the horizon, he wants to focus on helping his team now and think of records later.

“That's been a record around for how many years now? Over 20 years?” Evans said. “So, that's something I definitely want to accomplish, and just help the team win ball games and be better than we were last year.”

Chris Godwin had over 1,000 receiving yards last season and is returning for his second season. Receiver Trey Palmer, from Nebraska, showed his potential last year with four touchdowns, including a 56-yard touchdown against the Eagles in the divisional round.

The Pewter and Red look to continue developing their squad before the season begins at home against rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

