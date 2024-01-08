2024 NFL Playoff Schedule

WILD CARD ROUND

NFC



(7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on Fox

(6) Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 8:15 p.m. on NBC

(5) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, 8 p.m. on ABC Action News

Bye Week: (1) San Francisco 49ers

AFC



(5) Cleveland Brown vs. (4) Houston Texans, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on NBC

(6) Miami Dolphins vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. on Peacock (Streaming Service)

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS

Bye Wee: (1) Baltimore Ravens

Divisional Round (January 20 & 21)

NFC



The 49ers will host the lowest-seeded team

Other games TBA

AFC



The Ravens will host the lowest-seeded team

Other games TBA

Conference Championships (January 28)



NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on January 28, game time TBA

AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on January 28, game time TBA