2024 NFL Playoff Schedule
WILD CARD ROUND
NFC
- (7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
- (6) Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 8:15 p.m. on NBC
- (5) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, 8 p.m. on ABC Action News
- Bye Week: (1) San Francisco 49ers
AFC
- (5) Cleveland Brown vs. (4) Houston Texans, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on NBC
- (6) Miami Dolphins vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. on Peacock (Streaming Service)
- (7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS
- Bye Wee: (1) Baltimore Ravens
Divisional Round (January 20 & 21)
NFC
- The 49ers will host the lowest-seeded team
- Other games TBA
AFC
- The Ravens will host the lowest-seeded team
- Other games TBA
Conference Championships (January 28)
- NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on January 28, game time TBA
- AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on January 28, game time TBA
Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 on CBS. Usher will be the halftime show.