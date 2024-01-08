Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2024 NFL Playoff Schedule

NFL logo
Rick Osentoski/AP
NFL logo on the goal post padding during an preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
NFL logo
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jan 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 12:24:18-05

2024 NFL Playoff Schedule

WILD CARD ROUND
NFC

  • (7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
  • (6) Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions, Sunday, 8:15 p.m. on NBC
  • (5) Philadelphia Eagles vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, 8 p.m. on ABC Action News
  • Bye Week: (1) San Francisco 49ers

AFC

  • (5) Cleveland Brown vs. (4) Houston Texans, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. on NBC
  • (6) Miami Dolphins vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. on Peacock (Streaming Service)
  • (7) Pittsburgh Steelers vs. (2) Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m. on CBS
  • Bye Wee: (1) Baltimore Ravens

Divisional Round (January 20 & 21)
NFC

  • The 49ers will host the lowest-seeded team
  • Other games TBA

AFC

  • The Ravens will host the lowest-seeded team
  • Other games TBA

Conference Championships (January 28)

  • NFC Championship Game will be on Fox on January 28, game time TBA
  • AFC Championship Game will be on CBS on January 28, game time TBA

Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 on CBS. Usher will be the halftime show.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.