2023: One for the books for Rashad Cheney

TAMPA, Fla. — 2023 was a year to remember for USF defensive lineman Rashad Cheney.

"It’s been a good year for me, man," he said with a laugh.

This June, the Bulls standout welcomed his daughter, Robyn, to the world.

"It’s the best feeling in the world. Especially in that hospital when she was first born," Cheney recalled. "Just holding her. I ain’t really felt nothing like this. I love her to death, and that’s the reason I do what I do."

What he also did was graduate with a degree in sociology. Cheney, an Atlanta native, said he didn't grow up in an environment that included college graduates. But he wants to use his educational success to help build a better life for his daughter.

"I did it. I’m one of the first in my family to do it. One of the first in my neighborhood to really do it," Rashad added. "I didn’t really see this growing up. I didn’t ever really think that I’d make it this far. I want to be a great parent to my daughter. That’s what my parents did for me."

USF head coach Alex Golesh is Cheney's biggest fan—for his achievements off the field.

"The fact that Rashad takes pride in being a good dad, like, that, to me, is cooler than anything that’ll happen in football," Golesh said.

Cheney mentioned that he tells every recruit that the same Coach Golesh they meet in the recruiting process is the same Coach Golesh they'll get when they arrive at USF.

"When he talked to me about my daughter, it was last week. I probably sat up there for like two hours. We just talked about life," Cheney said when asked about Golesh's emphasis on communication off the field. "Door’s always open. You don’t get that from a lot of people. So I’m really blessed to be in this situation."

In a college football world Golesh describes as "bonkers," he said the one constant he maintains is putting his players first, even after their playing days are over.

"Seeing how different young men are able to change their communities, able to come here and help us. Obviously, build a program, but then be elite men," Golesh explained. "That stuff’s still really cool to me. And whenever it’s not anymore, I’ll be done."

The Bulls face Syracuse in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on Dec. 21. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.