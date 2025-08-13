YouTube tests AI age verification system amid privacy concerns

YouTube began testing an artificial intelligence system to verify the ages of users by analyzing their viewing habits.

The platform said the technology is programmed to distinguish between adults and minors, flagging accounts believed to belong to users under 18. Those flagged may see limited video recommendations and could receive privacy warnings.

"We will only allow users who have been inferred or verified as over 18 to view age-restricted content that may be inappropriate for younger users," YouTube said in a blog post.

Users who believe they were incorrectly flagged can verify their age by submitting a government-issued ID or credit card, YouTube said.

Digital rights groups have raised concerns about the program, warning it could infringe on privacy and free speech.

A Change.org petition opposing the technology has garnered more than 70,000 signatures.

“This is an attempt to acquire user data, and blatant censorship hidden behind a thin veil of ‘protect the kids!’ We cannot allow this to escalate further,” the petition states.