Saturday Shoppes held their third annual BBQ and Jazz Festival outside Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Many people were outside of Tropicana Field on Saturday taking in the sights, sounds of live music, and the smell of barbecue from some of the vendors.

Saturday Shoppes held their third annual BBQ and Jazz Festival outside of Tropicana Field and there was something for everyone at this dog and family-friendly event.

“I came out here for some barbeque, Jazz music,” said Ronald Stephenson, who lives in Pinellas County but is originally from Rhode Island. “A lot of vendors. They have a lot of good stuff you can purchase: cigars, lemonade, good food.”

Stephenson said this was his first time experiencing this outdoor event. “I like it. I’ll be coming back,” said Stephenson.

“What people say is they love to come out; they love to support; and they love the vibe,” said Renee Edwards, founder of Saturday Shoppes.

Edwards said the purpose of this event is to uplift local, small businesses.

“Saturday Shoppes is a learning institute. So, it’s small businesses, it’s beginning businesses, as well as advanced; and what this does it help promote minority and women-owned businesses in our community,” said Edwards.

Though the BBQ and Jazz Festival only happens once a year, Saturday Shoppes has local vendors outside of Tropicana Field in lot 1 every first Saturday.

“We love coming out, networking with people, meeting new people, letting them try out fresh squeezed lemonade,” said Luis Aponte, owner of Lemon Smashers.

Aponte was thankful for the opportunity to place his handmade lemonade in the hands of local consumers. “Our goal is to sell out. Just get the word out. You know, everybody try our lemonade,” said Aponte.

Aponte said fine-tuning how they make their lemonade didn’t happen overnight. “It took about six months to actually get our lemonade to where we like it,” said Aponte.

As the evening progressed, off-and-on rain was a part of the experience, but it didn’t stop people from having a good time and supporting local businesses. Nor did it stop Stephenson – from the beginning of this story – from trying some of the food before he left. “I got the smoked sausage and potato salad. It was good,” said Stephenson.

