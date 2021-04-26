Former WWE superstar, motivational speaker helps kids return to normal in the classroom

TAMPA, Fla. — A former WWE superstar and current professional motivational speaker Marc Mero is helping kids rebound and return to normal in the classroom.

Before the pandemic Mero, a longtime Floridian, was speaking to more than 200 schools a year, spreading messages of anti-bullying, positivity, and overall happiness to kids in middle and high schools.

Marc wants kids to know that when you return to the classroom and a more normal everyday life. Attitude is everything.

“I want you to go back with a great attitude, attitude is something you choose, it’s like altitude. You have a choice in your life are you going to be happy, sad, that choice is up to you. Go there with a great attitude because people love to be around other people with a great attitude,” Mero said.

He adds that kids may be sad or depressed over the pandemic and rough news coming from it. But it’s important to remember that everyone processes anger and sadness in different ways and being understanding of that and being kind goes a long way.

Connect with Mero and check out virtual sessions and past speeches he’s made on his website and on his YouTube channel.