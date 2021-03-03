Valrico Academy partners with national organization to help with shoe donation drive

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Valrico Academy PTSO is now partnering with a national organization to help with its fundraising efforts, since COVID-19 impacted so many of its big events.

They are working with Funds2Orgs to host a school shoe drive.

They are looking for gently worn, used and new shoes.

The group already collected 25 bags, including 625 pairs of shoes. But in order to reach their goal of 100 bags and 2,500 pairs of shoes, they need your help.

The PTSO is hosting a "Stuff the Truck"shoe drive on March 10 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Valrico Academy, located at 13306 Boyette Road in Riverview.

Donation sites will be accepting shoes for the Valrico Academy PTSO at the following locations through April 9:

