Universal offering sign-on bonus for new call center hires

Posted at 12:54 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:54:16-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Universal Parks and Resorts is looking to fill call center positions and they're offering a sign-on bonus.

According to the company's website, there are full-time and part-time positions available.

Requirements include:

  • Two or more years of call center and/or sales experience preferred; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Part-Time availability requirement: Candidate must be available evenings and Saturday and/or Sunday.
  • Full-Time availability requirement: Candidate must have full availability.
  • Sign-on Bonus: First payment ($250) after initial hire & training (approximately two weeks).
  • Sign-on Bonus: Final payment ($500) upon successful completion of 90 days of employment.

An hourly rate was not listed. Click here for more information.

