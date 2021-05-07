Universal offering sign-on bonus for new call center hires

TAMPA, Fla. — Universal Parks and Resorts is looking to fill call center positions and they're offering a sign-on bonus.

According to the company's website, there are full-time and part-time positions available.

Requirements include:



Two or more years of call center and/or sales experience preferred; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Part-Time availability requirement: Candidate must be available evenings and Saturday and/or Sunday.

Full-Time availability requirement: Candidate must have full availability.

First payment ($250) after initial hire & training (approximately two weeks). Sign-on Bonus: Final payment ($500) upon successful completion of 90 days of employment.

An hourly rate was not listed. Click here for more information.