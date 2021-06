Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 are hosting a hiring event on Monday to fill more than 160 jobs in the Tampa Bay area.

According to a press release, all Tampa and St. Pete locations will host the first-ever event to fill full and part-time positions.

They will be doing in-person interviews with all interested applicants. Interviews can be scheduled online here.

To reserve an interview time, register online in advance. Interviews will take place on Monday, June 7, at each participating location.