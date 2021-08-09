Tampa Bay program aims to help small businesses, non-profits grow

A program here in Tampa Bay is hoping to sign-up more small business or non-profit owners for success.

The Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship at FSU is signing up 25 business owners right now.

The goal is to help these businesses succeed and expand.

Dr. Shane Smith with The Jim Moran Institute says, "But when you put 25 leaders in a room from all types of businesses and nonprofits, you really begin to learn from wanting one another as much as the so-called 'sage on the stage.' And so we really encourage that diversity of types of businesses and organizations."

Classes are held eight times over four months. Starting in August and running through December, the Fall 2021 sessions will be held every other Tuesday from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The program is free but there are some qualifications:

- The business has to have been in business for at least 3 years.

- Have 5 or more employees or volunteers.

"It's been a challenging time. Even for us at JMI, we never shut down," Dr. Smith said. "But we did have to pivot, the word of 2020. I've seen so many companies grow through here, so many great success stories and a lot of them came out during the pandemic. And a lot of us are still struggling. And while we do teach and train a lot with information that's going to help their businesses grow, another great benefit of the program is the fact that you're in a classroom environment, elbow to elbow with other people just like you, even if they're in a different business, industry or other nonprofit entity. They're still very similar to you, the business or nonprofit leader. And sometimes that's what we need the most: just realize that we're not alone. Entrepreneurship is a very lonely world. And to see that 24 other people are having the same struggles and successes as you, it just feels good. And it helps to motivate and inspire us to take another step," Explains Dr. Smith.

For more information or to learn more about the Jim Moran Institute’s South Florida programs, contact ssmith@jimmoraninstitute.fsu.edu, call 813-789-5966 or visit jmi.fsu.edu/

