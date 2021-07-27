Suncoast Credit Union hosting job fair in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Suncoast Credit Union is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Tuesday to fill service center positions.

The fair is taking place at the Suncoast Tampa Campus, 6536 East Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL, 33610 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no pre-registration required.

Attendees will meet face-to-face with hiring managers and should bring multiple copies of their resumes, as job offers may be made on the spot. Those hired at the job fair events will qualify for a $500 signing bonus, with the opportunity to earn an additional $250 through the credit union’s referral program, with a potential total of $750 in sign-on bonuses.