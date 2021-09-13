St. Pete's Small Business Week kicks off Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — National Small Business Week starting Monday, September 13, and runs through Friday, September 17. St. Petersburg will be hosting a local week to celebrate the resilient businesses that help make the city shine.

The Greenhouse, a St. Pete business center, and its partners will offer several business growth resources to small business owners, including webinars, video conferences, microgrant giveaways, and more.

The week of events kicks off at 9 a.m. with a Facebook live with Mayor Rick Kriseman and St. Pete Chamber President CEO Chris Steinocher.

Click here for more information on all of the week's events.