St. Petersburg church taking part in national 'Day of Second Chances' job fair

A church in St. Petersburg is participating in a nationwide Day of Second Chances job fair.

The fair, which is hosted by nonprofit Better Together, aims to help people overcome barriers to employment, such as incarceration. The event brings together churches, volunteers, businesses and nonprofits to host fairs across the country.

The fair, which will feature employers prepared to interview job seekers, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at BridgePoint Church, 6690 Crosswinds Drive N. in St. Petersburg.

Click here to register.