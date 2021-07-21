Sprouts hiring 100 full and part-time positions for Brandon store

BRANDON, Fla. — Sprouts Farmers Market is holding a virtual hiring event for its Brandon store, which is set to open on September 1.

According to a press release, Sprouts is looking to fill 100 full and part-time jobs. They include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers and administration.

The virtual events will take place July 21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about open positions and team member benefits, or to apply, visit sprouts.com/careers.