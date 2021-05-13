Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino looking to fill 300 jobs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced plans to hire 300 positions at its Tampa location.

The Hotel & Casino says open positions range in the areas of casino service, culinary, restaurant outlets, housekeeping, retail, hotel front desk operations, security, slot operations, custodial, spa and recreation.

To help fill the open positions, a career fair will be held Tuesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hard Rock Event Center located at 5223 North Orient Road.

Interested candidates are urged to bring at least 15 copies of a resume, valid ID, Social Security Card and, if required, a work authorization.

According to a release, "perks include $300 sign-on bonuses for all positions (after 90 days of employment), comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, wardrobe department providing uniforms, and career growth opportunities."

Interested candidates are urged to RSVP for the Career fair here.

A full listing of job positions can be found here.