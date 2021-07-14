Watch

Raymond James Stadium hosting job fair to fill spots for upcoming season

Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 09:27:04-04

Raymond James Stadium is hosting a job fair on Saturday, July 24 to fill positions for the upcoming season.

Representatives from the Tampa Sports Authority, Legends, Sentry Event Services, Hillsborough County SportsPlex and Allied Security will be taking applications and conducting interviews.

It will be Saturday,July 24, from 9:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. in the East Club of Raymond James Stadium. You can park in Lot B/C off Himes Avenue.

Raymond James Stadium, is home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the University of South Florida (USF) college football team. Additional tenants include the Outback Bowl, the Gasparilla Bowl and two Feld Entertainment Monster Jam events. Raymond James Stadium also plays host to some of the largest concert tours in the country like U2, Kenny Chesney, Ed Sheeran, Luke Bryan and Taylor Swift.

A wide range of positions are being filled, from parking lot attendants and ticket takers to security, cleaning services and food and beverage personnel.

