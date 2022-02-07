Watch

Raymond James hosting Career Bowl job fair Wednesday

More than 50 local employers will be hiring
Posted at 1:08 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 13:08:31-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Raymond James Stadium will play host to the Career Bowl 2022 job fair on Wednesday with more than 50 top local employers looking to hire.

According to a press release, employers are looking to fill more than 500 open positions in all fields medical, education, technical, sales, law enforcement, security, customer service, banking, construction trades, warehouse and more.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

Walk-ups are welcome but you can pre-register here.

The event is sponsored by Bayfront Health and Hillsborough County and over 20 other community partners..

