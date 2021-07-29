Watch

Pinellas Schools hiring bus drivers, food and nutrition employees

Pinellas County Schools
Pinellas County back to school information
Posted at 5:31 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 05:31:13-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Schools is looking to fill bus driving positions and openings in the Food & Nutrition Services department.

The district is hosting a job fair on Thursday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walter Pownall Center, 11111 Belcher Rd, Largo, FL.

Staff from both departments will be available to assist with applications. The Transportation Department will give bus driver applicants a tour of the bus compound and buses.

The district says there are more than 100 positions open across the county.

Apply online at pcsb.org/busdrivers.

