Pasco H.E.A.R.T. program offers residents more assistance paying bills

500 people helped on first-come, first-served basis
Heather Leigh
Posted at 5:14 AM, Apr 06, 2021
More residents in Pasco County can get help paying their bills through the Pasco Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) program.

Applications for the program open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners says this round of assistance will be available to 500 people on a first-come, first-served basis. Click here to apply.

According to a press release, the program can pay up to 15 months of bills for qualifying renters. The types of eligible bills include rent and utilities.

To qualify your household must be at or below the income guidelines in the chart below, you must have a past due rent/utility bill, and you must prove Pasco residency and COVID-19 economic impact.

Pasco Helping with Emergency Assistance Relief for Tenants (H.E.A.R.T.) qualifying chart

Commissioners say more help will be available in the coming months, monitor MyPasco.net for more.

