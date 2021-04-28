Watch

Rebound

Actions

Multiple employers hiring for 200 jobs in construction field

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
now-hiring-sign-WFTS.jpg
Posted at 5:32 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 05:32:55-04

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday for jobs in the construction industry, with employers looking to hire more than 200 candidates.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CSTB’s North Florida center at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612.

Some of the employers include Archer Western/Traylor, Bros. Joint Venture, Power Design, Tampa International Airport, TIC-The Industrial Company, One-Stop Cooling, Dallas 1 Construction, RT Moore, and Maschmeyer Concrete.

They are looking to hire candidates for the following positions:

  • Tail Person
  • Concrete Finisher
  • Pipe Layer
  • Shop Mechanic
  • HVAC-Residential New Construction (RNC) Trim/Rough Mechanic
  • HVAC-Service Technician (Commercial and Residential)
  • Forklift/loader builder
  • Sales Coordinator
  • Sheet Metal Helper/Apprentice
  • Fabricator
  • General Laborer
  • Roofers
  • Plumbers/ Helpers/Apprentice
  • CDL Transport Drivers - Class A, Class B/Helpers
  • Dump Truck Diesel Mechanic
  • Heavy Equipment Operators
  • Automated Systems Technician
  • Electrician/Apprentice
  • Airfield, Building, Electrician Maintenance
  • Pile driver
  • Welder
  • Carpenter
  • Petroleum Fuel Technician/Apprentice
  • Project Manager
  • Painter
  • Machine Control Technician/Survey Party Chief
  • Ironworker Helper
  • Millwright
  • Fire Sprinkler Foreman and Fitter

For more information and registration, job seekers can visit CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair. Job seekers must register on http://www.EmployFlorida.com before attending the event.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Florida Resources & Information

Find Jobs in Tampa Bay via Indeed Taking Action for You Florida Department of Economic Opportunity