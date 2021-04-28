Multiple employers hiring for 200 jobs in construction field

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday for jobs in the construction industry, with employers looking to hire more than 200 candidates.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CSTB’s North Florida center at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612.
Some of the employers include Archer Western/Traylor, Bros. Joint Venture, Power Design, Tampa International Airport, TIC-The Industrial Company, One-Stop Cooling, Dallas 1 Construction, RT Moore, and Maschmeyer Concrete.
They are looking to hire candidates for the following positions:
- Tail Person
- Concrete Finisher
- Pipe Layer
- Shop Mechanic
- HVAC-Residential New Construction (RNC) Trim/Rough Mechanic
- HVAC-Service Technician (Commercial and Residential)
- Forklift/loader builder
- Sales Coordinator
- Sheet Metal Helper/Apprentice
- Fabricator
- General Laborer
- Roofers
- Plumbers/ Helpers/Apprentice
- CDL Transport Drivers - Class A, Class B/Helpers
- Dump Truck Diesel Mechanic
- Heavy Equipment Operators
- Automated Systems Technician
- Electrician/Apprentice
- Airfield, Building, Electrician Maintenance
- Pile driver
- Welder
- Carpenter
- Petroleum Fuel Technician/Apprentice
- Project Manager
- Painter
- Machine Control Technician/Survey Party Chief
- Ironworker Helper
- Millwright
- Fire Sprinkler Foreman and Fitter
For more information and registration, job seekers can visit CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair. Job seekers must register on http://www.EmployFlorida.com before attending the event.