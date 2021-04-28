Multiple employers hiring for 200 jobs in construction field

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday for jobs in the construction industry, with employers looking to hire more than 200 candidates.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at CSTB’s North Florida center at 9215 N. Florida Ave., Suite 101, Tampa, FL 33612.

Some of the employers include Archer Western/Traylor, Bros. Joint Venture, Power Design, Tampa International Airport, TIC-The Industrial Company, One-Stop Cooling, Dallas 1 Construction, RT Moore, and Maschmeyer Concrete.

They are looking to hire candidates for the following positions:



Tail Person

Concrete Finisher

Pipe Layer

Shop Mechanic

HVAC-Residential New Construction (RNC) Trim/Rough Mechanic

HVAC-Service Technician (Commercial and Residential)

Forklift/loader builder

Sales Coordinator

Sheet Metal Helper/Apprentice

Fabricator

General Laborer

Roofers

Plumbers/ Helpers/Apprentice

CDL Transport Drivers - Class A, Class B/Helpers

Dump Truck Diesel Mechanic

Heavy Equipment Operators

Automated Systems Technician

Electrician/Apprentice

Airfield, Building, Electrician Maintenance

Pile driver

Welder

Carpenter

Petroleum Fuel Technician/Apprentice

Project Manager

Painter

Machine Control Technician/Survey Party Chief

Ironworker Helper

Millwright

Fire Sprinkler Foreman and Fitter

For more information and registration, job seekers can visit CareerSourceTB.com/JobFair. Job seekers must register on http://www.EmployFlorida.com before attending the event.