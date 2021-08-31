More than 400 jobs available at Career Kickoff job fair Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — A job fair in Tampa on Tuesday is looking to fill more than 400 positions for several different fields.

The Career Kickoff job fair is taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Center at 700 North Westshore Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to a press release, the fair will feature 26 companies giving on-the-spot interviews. Pre-registration is encouraged, which can be done by clicking here.

Featured employers include:

