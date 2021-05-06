Mental Health America rolls out toolkit to improve mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, with the COVID-19 pandemic experts say depression and anxiety have become more common.

Mental Health America has a wealth of online resources and tools to improve mental health.

The group's 2021 toolkit, "Tools 2 Thrive," includes handouts on adapting to trauma and stress, dealing with anger and frustration, getting out of thinking traps, processing big changes, taking time for yourself and radical acceptance.

There are also several online screenings to determine if you're experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition and what steps you can take next.

Click here to access the toolkit and here to access the online screenings.