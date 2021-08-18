Job fair looks to fill positions in Florida's senior living industry

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay, the Florida Senior Living Institute (FLSI), and the Florida Senior Living Association have partnered to announce a new in-person Job Fair in Tampa to recruit employees for the senior living industry in Florida.

The Job Fair will be held in conjunction with the annual Florida Senior Living Conference and hosted by FSLI in Tampa at the JW Marriott Tampa located at 510 Water Street on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Recruiting and retaining staff members continues to be one of our top priorities,” said Gail Matillo, President, and CEO of the Florida Senior Living Association, which manages the Florida Senior Living Institute. “Our communities are looking for qualified and committed people with a heart for taking care of our senior residents.”

Looking for positions in:



Assisted Living Communities

Memory Care Communities

Independent Living Communities

On-site interviews and on-the-spot job offers for several companies, including:



Brookdale Senior Living

Senior Lifestyle

Grand Villa Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living

Medbest Recruiting

Distinctive Living

Eclipse Senior Living

Registration information either as an employer or as a participant is available here.