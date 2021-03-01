University Area CDC offering manufacturing job training

The University Area CDC and AmSkills are teaming up to help get people back to work.

Registration is underway right now for a manufacturing job bootcamp and workshop.

Organizers say if manufacturing is something you're interested in, this is the perfect training for you.

Diana Diaz, Career and Engagement Manager at the University Area CDC says, "We're looking to bring any opportunities in workforce especially for entry level positions that have potential to grow into a career because on a normal basis but especially with Covid a lot of people have lost their jobs and we want to provide opportunities for people to get back into the workforce."

The Bootcamp starts on Saturday, March 6. Followed by a two-week training.

After that, participants will be meeting with potential employers.

For more information, click here. The UACDC also offers many other job training workshops that are open to the public.