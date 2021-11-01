Two dozen companies hiring for hundreds of positions participating in Tampa job fair on November 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Job News USA is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Tuesday, November 2 to help fill hundreds of open positions.

Recruiters from two dozens Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.

The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in George M. Steinbrenner Field's Event Pavilion across from Raymond James Stadium.

You will have the opportunity to build your network and meet with recruiters one-on-one. There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets including entry level positions, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time opportunities as well as various leadership positions.

Participating companies include:



1-800Accountants

Allied Universal

ClinicalCare Medical Centers

Colonial Life

Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans

Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg

Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center

CyraCom International

FHIA

Fletcher Health and Rehabilitation Center

Florida Technical College

Habana Health Care Center

HCR ManorCare / ProMedica

Keiser University

Kelly Education

Loomis Armored US, LLC

Massey Services

Maximus

Mister Sparky

Northwestern Mutual

Suntuity Solar

SYKES

Vision Solar

CareerSource Tampa Bay will offer a free computer lab to attendees to research companies and apply for positions while at the Job Fair. It will also offer complementary resume reviews.

Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress professionally. Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com.