Two dozen companies hiring for hundreds of positions participating in Tampa job fair on November 2

TAMPA, Fla. — Job News USA is hosting a job fair in Tampa on Tuesday, November 2 to help fill hundreds of open positions.
Recruiters from two dozens Tampa Bay area companies will be on hand to meet and interview prospective applicants.
The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in George M. Steinbrenner Field's Event Pavilion across from Raymond James Stadium.
You will have the opportunity to build your network and meet with recruiters one-on-one. There are employment opportunities for people of all experience levels and skill sets including entry level positions, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time opportunities as well as various leadership positions.
Participating companies include:
- 1-800Accountants
- Allied Universal
- ClinicalCare Medical Centers
- Colonial Life
- Co-Ordinated Benefit Plans
- Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg
- Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center
- CyraCom International
- FHIA
- Fletcher Health and Rehabilitation Center
- Florida Technical College
- Habana Health Care Center
- HCR ManorCare / ProMedica
- Keiser University
- Kelly Education
- Loomis Armored US, LLC
- Massey Services
- Maximus
- Mister Sparky
- Northwestern Mutual
- Suntuity Solar
- SYKES
- Vision Solar
CareerSource Tampa Bay will offer a free computer lab to attendees to research companies and apply for positions while at the Job Fair. It will also offer complementary resume reviews.
Attendees are encouraged to bring at least 20 copies of their resume and dress professionally. Parking and admission to the fair are free. For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, visit www.jobnewsusa.com.