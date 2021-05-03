Tampa International Airport hiring to fill more than 300 positions

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport will be hosting both in-person and virtual interviews on Tuesday, May 4 to fill more than 300 positions.

"Our passenger numbers are picking up dramatically and it's important that we ramp up our staffing levels throughout the Airport to provide our guests with the level of customer service that they've come to expect at TPA," said John Tiliacos, TPA's Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service. "We're excited to welcome you to our team and to the best airport in the country!"

The available positions vary from retail and rental cars to maintenance and food service. Some of the concessions positions even offer signing bonuses and annual memberships to streaming services.

The in-person interviews will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Level 3 of the Main Terminal, and registration is not required.

The virtual interviews, which will only be for retail and restaurant positions, will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and registration is required.

For a breakdown of all the available positions, and their pay range, and what to take with you to the in-person interviews, click here.

Tampa International Airport has averaged about 55,000 passengers per day since April – up from about 3,200 a day in April 2020.