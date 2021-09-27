Straz Center hosting job fair Monday ahead of return of Broadway musical performances

TAMPA, Fla. — The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is preparing for the return of Broadway musical performances in October.

The facility is hosting a job fair to fill full- and part-time job openings on Monday, September 27.

Full-time positions include: cooks, sous chef, assistant beverage manager, food and beverage operations assistant manager, restaurant supervisor, beverage supervisor, catering sales manager, HVAC tech, maintenance tech and groundskeeper.

Part-time positions include: restaurant servers, restaurant host, food runners/bussers, banquet servers, bartenders, barbacks, baristas, cooks, utility/dishwashers, event set-up crew, security officers, security screeners and ticketing/customer service agents.

None of the available jobs can be done virtually, so the Straz is requiring all applicants to be fully vaccinated by their date of hire to be considered for employment.

If you are interesting in applying, you can do so in person between 4 and 7 p.m. at the Riverwalk Tent at the Straz Center.

A limited number of free parking spaces will be available in the Straz Center’s Arrival Plaza.

For more information or to apply online, click here.

Broadway performances resume at the Straz Center on October 26. Upcoming musicals playing in Tampa include Tootsie, CATS, Dear Evan Hansen, The Prom, and Frozen.