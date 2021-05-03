St. Pete-Clearwater International hosts job fair for Allegiant Airlines

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is hosting a job fair on Monday, May 3, from 10 a.m- 2 p.m. for Allegiant Airlines.

According to a press release, the fair is looking to fill part-time positions for customer service agents and ground operations agents. Hiring could be done on the spot.

The release says employees receive free flight benefits and Allegiant is implementing a summer incentive bonus program. Upon successful completion of training, all part-time CSAs will be paid $15 an hour and all part-time GOAs will be paid $16 an hour.

For immediate consideration bring two forms of ID to the job fair. Valid Driver’s License and High School Diploma required. For more information and to start your application visit https://www.allegiantair.com/careers/airport-operations.

Organizers say all positions require a criminal background check. No advance appointments are necessary. Applications will be accepted, and interviews held at St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport, 14700- Terminal Blvd. Clearwater, FL 33762 on the 2nd Floor at Fuel Bar Restaurant Area.

Officials say to park in short-term parking and enter at the main entrance between ticketing A and ticketing B.

Check-in at Airport Receptionist on 2nd Floor to sign-in and receive parking validation between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Expect a brief interview. Masks are required at the airport.