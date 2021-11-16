Paychecks For Patriots job fair takes place Tuesday in Sarasota

SARASOTA FLA. — CareerSource Suncoast is hosting the Paychecks For Patriots job fair on Tuesday in Sarasota, with another hiring event scheduled for Saturday in Venice.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the USF Sarasota/Manatee Campus and ends at 1:30 p.m. The hiring event is open to the public and free to attend.

On Saturday, CareerSource Suncoast is hosting an additional Paychecks For Patriots job fair in Venice. It starts at 11 a.m. at the SCF Venice Campus and ends at 3 p.m.

The event is statewide and matches veterans with employers who value the skills, knowledge and attributes attained during military service.

Click here to register.