Watch

Rebound

Actions

Paychecks For Patriots job fair takes place Tuesday in Sarasota

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business window, Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Now hiring generic
Posted at 5:53 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 05:53:13-05

SARASOTA FLA. — CareerSource Suncoast is hosting the Paychecks For Patriots job fair on Tuesday in Sarasota, with another hiring event scheduled for Saturday in Venice.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. at the USF Sarasota/Manatee Campus and ends at 1:30 p.m. The hiring event is open to the public and free to attend.

On Saturday, CareerSource Suncoast is hosting an additional Paychecks For Patriots job fair in Venice. It starts at 11 a.m. at the SCF Venice Campus and ends at 3 p.m.

The event is statewide and matches veterans with employers who value the skills, knowledge and attributes attained during military service.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Florida Resources & Information

Find Jobs in Tampa Bay via Indeed Taking Action for You Florida Department of Economic Opportunity