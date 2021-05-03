Pasco County holding an in-person job fair on Tuesday, May 4 to fill dozens of openings

DADE CITY, Fla. — Pasco County is holding an in-person East Side Job Fair on Tuesday, May 4 to fill dozens of openings.

The job fair is being held at the UF/IFAS Extension Office, located at 36702 State Road 52 in Dade City. The office is immediately southwest of Pasco High School.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Hiring managers from Pasco County's Human Resources Department will conducting on-the-spot interviews.

The following is a partial list of career opportunities now available:



Bus Drivers

Customer Service Specialists

Engineers

Field Inspectors

911 Call Takers

Utility Workers

Water Distribution Techs

Summer jobs with Parks

Traffic Techs

Pasco County offers a benefits package that includes employee wellness centers; health, vision and dental benefits; paid holidays and tuition reimbursement.

Applicants are asked to dress to impress and please bring several copies of your resume.

Social distancing rules will be in place and the use of face coverings is encouraged.

You can learn more about the available jobs by visiting MyPasco.net and click on "Job and Volunteer Opportunities."