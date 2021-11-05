More than 35 companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, November 8

TAMPA, Fla. — Representatives from more than thirty companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, November 8.

The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.

Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Westshore Airport at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.

Participating companies and agencies include: