Lowe's hosting National Hiring Day on May 4

Lowe’s is looking to fill more than 100 positions across its Tampa Bay area stores during the company’s National Hiring Day on Tuesday, May 4.

In total, Lowe’s will welcome 50,000 new seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates across a variety of positions to help customers tackle their home projects this spring and summer.

The Hiring Day event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"Upon arrival, please visit the registration table or customer service to sign in. You will either scan a QR code or navigate to our electronic sign-in form on your mobile device. When it's time for your interview, we will send you a text or email with a breakdown on what to do next."

No appointments or resumes are required for Lowe’s National Hiring Day, but job seekers can RSVP and learn more about the event by visiting lowes.com/national-hiring-day.