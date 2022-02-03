Job fair for part-time positions at Amalie Arena, Yuengling Center and Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — The Vinik Sports Group is hosting a job fair on Thursday, February 3 to fill part-time positions with the Tampa Bay Lightning and at AMALIE Arena and Yuengling Center.

Available openings are in the fields of housekeeping, conversion, engineering/plumber, guest services, ticketing, security, parking, food and beverage, catering and hospitality and culinary.

Interviews will be conducted from 3 to 7 p.m. on the Promenade Level of AMALIE Arena. Candidates are asked to dress professionally, bring three copies of your resume and written references.

Face masks are required while inside the arena.

People wishing to interview are encouraged to pre-apply online at viniksportsgroup.com/careers and careers.delawarenorth.com (for food and beverage related positions).

Candidates are asked to enter through Gate B. Free parking will be available in the Green Lot or Teal Lot.