Id.Me bringing 500 job opportunities to Tampa

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — More than 500 new jobs are coming to Tampa by way of Technology company ID.Me.

ID.Me says they plan to open a new office here. The state began using the company a few months ago to verify unemployment claims coming in when the "connect" website could not keep up with demand.

ID.Me tasked with combating Florida unemployment fraud.

The company works to identify and combat fraud online.

They'll be hiring hundreds of support team staff members for the Tampa office which should open by the end of this year.

