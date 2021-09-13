Hundreds of jobs available at two Tampa Bay area job fairs on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Recruiters from dozens of Tampa Bay area companies, schools and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at two job fairs on Monday, September 13.

The first event is the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair.

It is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, located at 535 4th Ave N. in St. Petersburg.

The event is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

Jobs range from entry-level to management positions. The openings are in various fields including: sales, health care, financial, transportation, customer service, IT, security and education.

Parking and admission to the job fair are both free.

The following is the list of companies, schools and agencies participating in the job fair:



84 Lumber

AAA - The Auto Club Group

Absolute Tank Cleaning

Ameriprise Financial

Aveda Institute Tampa Bay

AquaCat AutoPilot, Inc.

Best Insurance Group

ByDesign Technologies

CED Greentech Tampa Bay

Center for Training Technology

ChildCare Centers

Current Health

Eckerd Connects

El Dorado Furniture

FHIA

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Florida Technical College

G4S Secure Solutions

Greentek Property Solutions

GuideWell

IDC Rsearch

Kelter Hospitality

Luxury Bath of Tampa Bay

Lutheran Services of Florida

Marriott International

Massy Services

Mister Care Wash

My Care Medical Group

nTherm

NuCycle Energy

Pinch a Penny

Power Design

Puff N Stuff Catering

Ring Power Corporation

Spectrum

Synagro Technologies

Synergy Contracting Group

Tampa Bay Times

The Fountains at Boca Ciega

The Fountain Group

The Wendy's Company

Tyrone Square Mazda

US Army Recruiting Battalion

US Coast Guard

Work Now Staffing

The second event is the Tampa Virtual Career Fair.

MilitaryX is hosting the online event for active military members, veterans and their spouses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is your opportunity to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

More than 25 companies are participating in the event. They include AmerisourceBergen, AT&T, CVS Health, Chevron, Ford Motor and McKesson.

Applicants are encouraged to preregister for the event and then upload their resume so employers will have access to it.

To register, visit www.militaryx.com.