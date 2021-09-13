Hundreds of jobs available at two Tampa Bay area job fairs on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Recruiters from dozens of Tampa Bay area companies, schools and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at two job fairs on Monday, September 13.
The first event is the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair.
It is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Petersburg Coliseum, located at 535 4th Ave N. in St. Petersburg.
The event is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.
Jobs range from entry-level to management positions. The openings are in various fields including: sales, health care, financial, transportation, customer service, IT, security and education.
Parking and admission to the job fair are both free.
The following is the list of companies, schools and agencies participating in the job fair:
- 84 Lumber
- AAA - The Auto Club Group
- Absolute Tank Cleaning
- Ameriprise Financial
- Aveda Institute Tampa Bay
- AquaCat AutoPilot, Inc.
- Best Insurance Group
- ByDesign Technologies
- CED Greentech Tampa Bay
- Center for Training Technology
- ChildCare Centers
- Current Health
- Eckerd Connects
- El Dorado Furniture
- FHIA
- Firestone Complete Auto Care
- Florida Technical College
- G4S Secure Solutions
- Greentek Property Solutions
- GuideWell
- IDC Rsearch
- Kelter Hospitality
- Luxury Bath of Tampa Bay
- Lutheran Services of Florida
- Marriott International
- Massy Services
- Mister Care Wash
- My Care Medical Group
- nTherm
- NuCycle Energy
- Pinch a Penny
- Power Design
- Puff N Stuff Catering
- Ring Power Corporation
- Spectrum
- Synagro Technologies
- Synergy Contracting Group
- Tampa Bay Times
- The Fountains at Boca Ciega
- The Fountain Group
- The Wendy's Company
- Tyrone Square Mazda
- US Army Recruiting Battalion
- US Coast Guard
- Work Now Staffing
The second event is the Tampa Virtual Career Fair.
MilitaryX is hosting the online event for active military members, veterans and their spouses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This is your opportunity to be interviewed on the spot virtually.
More than 25 companies are participating in the event. They include AmerisourceBergen, AT&T, CVS Health, Chevron, Ford Motor and McKesson.
Applicants are encouraged to preregister for the event and then upload their resume so employers will have access to it.
To register, visit www.militaryx.com.