Hundreds of jobs available at the Tampa Bay Work 2021 Job Fair on Thursday, May 6

TAMPA, Fla. — Recruiters from several Tampa Bay area companies and agencies will be looking to fill more than 200 openings at the Tampa Bay Work 2021 Job Fair on Thursday, May 6.

The event is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

Jobs range from entry-level to management positions. The openings are in various field including: labor, education, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, and warehouse.

Participating employers include Aramark, Scotlynn Moving, Hillsborough County Schools, Hillsborough Sheriff, GATE Petroleum, Advent Hospital, Hertz and Massey Services.

The event is being co-sponsored by Hiring Heroes, which features opportunities for veterans, active or reserve military members and their spouses.

The Tampa Bay Work 2021 Job Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Westshore — Airport, located at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Parking and admission to the job fair are both free. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask at all times during the event.

For more information, or to learn about future job fair dates, visit FloridaJobLink.com.