Hundreds of jobs available at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, June 14

TAMPA, Fla. — Recruiters from more than thirty Tampa Bay area companies, schools and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, June 14.

The event is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

Jobs range from entry-level to management positions. The openings are in various fields including: sales, health care, financial, transportation, customer service, IT, security and education.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Westshore — Airport, located at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Parking and admission to the job fair are both free.

Attendees are required to wear a face mask at all times during the event.

The following is the list of companies, schools and agencies participating in the job fair:



Allied Universal

Ameriprise Financial

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island

Chadwell Supply

Cantebury Tower

Chapters Health Systems

Coca-Coca Beverages Florida

Computer Coach

Datz Restaurant Group

Door and Glass Service Company

ENT Associates

FHIA

Florida Autism Center

Gale Healthcare Solutions

GeoPoint Surveying

JJ Taylor Distributing

Massey Services

nTherm

Pinch A Penny

Rent-A-Center

Rose Paving

Safer Home Services

Saint Leo University

SailFuture

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Spectrum

Sunrise Community

Tampa Bay Times

Turtle Infrastructure Partners

The Wendy's Company

US Army Recruiting Battalion

Wyndham - Grand Clearwater Beach

Webster University

Valpak

For more information, or to learn about future job fair dates, visit click here.