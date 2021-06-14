Watch

Hundreds of jobs available at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, June 14

Event being held at the Holiday Inn Westshore
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 4:10 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 04:32:54-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Recruiters from more than thirty Tampa Bay area companies, schools and agencies will be looking to fill hundreds of openings at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, June 14.

The event is your opportunity to meet face-to-face with hiring managers.

Jobs range from entry-level to management positions. The openings are in various fields including: sales, health care, financial, transportation, customer service, IT, security and education.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Westshore — Airport, located at 700 N. Westshore Blvd. in Tampa.

Parking and admission to the job fair are both free.

Attendees are required to wear a face mask at all times during the event.

The following is the list of companies, schools and agencies participating in the job fair:

  • Allied Universal
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • Busch Gardens Tampa Bay & Adventure Island
  • Chadwell Supply
  • Cantebury Tower
  • Chapters Health Systems
  • Coca-Coca Beverages Florida
  • Computer Coach
  • Datz Restaurant Group
  • Door and Glass Service Company
  • ENT Associates
  • FHIA
  • Florida Autism Center
  • Gale Healthcare Solutions
  • GeoPoint Surveying
  • JJ Taylor Distributing
  • Massey Services
  • nTherm
  • Pinch A Penny
  • Rent-A-Center
  • Rose Paving
  • Safer Home Services
  • Saint Leo University
  • SailFuture
  • Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
  • Spectrum
  • Sunrise Community
  • Tampa Bay Times
  • Turtle Infrastructure Partners
  • The Wendy's Company
  • US Army Recruiting Battalion
  • Wyndham - Grand Clearwater Beach
  • Webster University
  • Valpak

For more information, or to learn about future job fair dates, visit click here.

