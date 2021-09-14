Hundreds of jobs available at the Sarasota JobLink job fair on Wednesday, September 15

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than twenty companies are looking to fill more than 300 open positions at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

Sarasota JobLink's Career Kickoff Job Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.

The event is being sponsored by the Bradenton Police Department and Amazon.

Bradenton Police is seeking to hire crossing guards, officers and emergency dispatchers. Amazon has immediate needs for logistics professionals and warehouse personnel.

Available jobs are in fields such as airlines, construction, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, and manufacturing.

Participating employers include:

Allied Universal Security

Amazon

Bankers Life

Bradenton Police

Bridges of Florida

Brookdale Senior Living

Center for Sight

CEPRA Landscaping

Chris Craft

Dynasty Builders

Express Employment Professionals

FHI Works

Floor and Decor

G4S

HCR Manorcare

HH Staffing

Integrated Delivery

Key Packaging

Labor Solutions

Massey Services

Mister Sparky

Nursing Styles

Piedmont Airlines

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

The Haven

Tops HR

UF Resources

US Health Advisors

Attendees are asked to dress professional and bring copies of your resume as company representatives may interview potential candidates on the spot.

Parking and admission to the job fair are free.

If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance at floridajoblink.com.