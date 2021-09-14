Hundreds of jobs available at the Sarasota JobLink job fair on Wednesday, September 15

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than twenty companies are looking to fill more than 300 open positions at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
Sarasota JobLink's Career Kickoff Job Fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.
The event is being sponsored by the Bradenton Police Department and Amazon.
Bradenton Police is seeking to hire crossing guards, officers and emergency dispatchers. Amazon has immediate needs for logistics professionals and warehouse personnel.
Available jobs are in fields such as airlines, construction, labor, law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, and manufacturing.
Participating employers include:
- Allied Universal Security
- Amazon
- Bankers Life
- Bradenton Police
- Bridges of Florida
- Brookdale Senior Living
- Center for Sight
- CEPRA Landscaping
- Chris Craft
- Dynasty Builders
- Express Employment Professionals
- FHI Works
- Floor and Decor
- G4S
- HCR Manorcare
- HH Staffing
- Integrated Delivery
- Key Packaging
- Labor Solutions
- Massey Services
- Mister Sparky
- Nursing Styles
- Piedmont Airlines
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- The Haven
- Tops HR
- UF Resources
- US Health Advisors
Attendees are asked to dress professional and bring copies of your resume as company representatives may interview potential candidates on the spot.
Parking and admission to the job fair are free.
If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance at floridajoblink.com.