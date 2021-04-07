Hundreds of jobs available at Job News USA's Lakeland Job Fair on Thursday, April 8

LAKELAND, Fla. — Job News USA is hosting its first in-person job fair in the Tampa Bay area since the pandemic began on Thursday, April 8.

Recruiters from eight Tampa Bay area companies and agencies will be in Lakeland to meet and interview prospective applicants as they look to fill hundreds of openings.

The job fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the RP Funding Center at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland.

Both admission and parking at the job fair will be free.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes or work history with them.

Companies participating in the job fair include:



Exploria Resorts

GC Services

Heartland of Zephyrhills

Massey Services

Mission Foods

Polk County Sheriff Office

Streamsong Resort

SYKES Enterprises

Job News USA asks people attending the job fair follow the following four health and safety protocols:



Masks must be worn at all times inside the RP Funding Center.

Please refrain from shaking hands with employers.

Please utilize hand sanitation stations throughout the venue.

If you are sick, do not attend the job fair.

For more information on specific jobs available or to pre-register for the job fair, click here.