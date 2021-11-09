Hundreds of jobs available at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, November 10

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than twenty companies are looking to fill hundreds of open positions at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Florida Job Link's Sarasota/Bradenton Job Link 2021 job fair is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.

There are entry-level, professional and managerial positions available.

Jobs are in fields such as airlines, logistics, financial, medical, sales, technical warehouse, landscaping, and customer service.

Participating employers include:

Allied Universal Security / G4S

Amazon

Bankers Life

Bradenton Police

Chris Craft

City Of Bradenton

Cowan Systems

HCR Manorcare

Help At Home

HH Staffing

Hospitality Staffing

Key Packaging

Lutheran Services

Massey Services

Mister Sparky

Piedmont Airlines

Sailormen/Popeyes

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Specialized Pipe Technologies

Trinity Technology

UF Resources

United Ground Express

Walmart

Attendees are asked to dress professional and bring copies of your resume as company representatives may interview potential candidates on the spot.

Parking and admission to the job fair are free.

If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to pre-register in advance at floridajoblink.com.

The next Florida Job Link job fair in Sarasota will be held on January 13, 2021.