Hundreds of jobs available at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, November 10

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than twenty companies are looking to fill hundreds of open positions at a job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Florida Job Link's Sarasota/Bradenton Job Link 2021 job fair is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.
There are entry-level, professional and managerial positions available.
Jobs are in fields such as airlines, logistics, financial, medical, sales, technical warehouse, landscaping, and customer service.
Participating employers include:
- Allied Universal Security / G4S
- Amazon
- Bankers Life
- Bradenton Police
- Chris Craft
- City Of Bradenton
- Cowan Systems
- HCR Manorcare
- Help At Home
- HH Staffing
- Hospitality Staffing
- Key Packaging
- Lutheran Services
- Massey Services
- Mister Sparky
- Piedmont Airlines
- Sailormen/Popeyes
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Specialized Pipe Technologies
- Trinity Technology
- UF Resources
- United Ground Express
- Walmart
Attendees are asked to dress professional and bring copies of your resume as company representatives may interview potential candidates on the spot.
Parking and admission to the job fair are free.
If you are interested in attending, you are encouraged to pre-register in advance at floridajoblink.com.
The next Florida Job Link job fair in Sarasota will be held on January 13, 2021.