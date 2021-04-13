HCC Career Resource Centers hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College’s Career Resource Centers will be hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14.

The free job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for current students, alumni and the public.

The following employers will be participating in the virtual job fair:

84 Lumber

AmeriCare Ambulance

Chick-fil-A

CareerSource Tampa Bay

HOST - Hillsborough County School District

Kelly Education

Publix Super Markets Inc.

RCMA - Redlands Christian Migrant Association

Sunbelt Rentals

Sunrise Community

SunTowers

Tesla

For more information and to register, visit hccfl.edu/jobfairs or contact Lorraine Canalejo at lcanalejo@hccfl.edu.

