HCC Career Resource Centers hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College’s Career Resource Centers will be hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14.
The free job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for current students, alumni and the public.
The following employers will be participating in the virtual job fair:
- 84 Lumber
- AmeriCare Ambulance
- Chick-fil-A
- CareerSource Tampa Bay
- HOST - Hillsborough County School District
- Kelly Education
- Publix Super Markets Inc.
- RCMA - Redlands Christian Migrant Association
- Sunbelt Rentals
- Sunrise Community
- SunTowers
- Tesla
For more information and to register, visit hccfl.edu/jobfairs or contact Lorraine Canalejo at lcanalejo@hccfl.edu.