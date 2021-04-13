Watch

HCC Career Resource Centers hosting virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14

Free job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WFTS
getting hired
Posted at 11:48 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 11:48:07-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough Community College’s Career Resource Centers will be hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, April 14.

The free job fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for current students, alumni and the public.

The following employers will be participating in the virtual job fair:

  • 84 Lumber
  • AmeriCare Ambulance
  • Chick-fil-A
  • CareerSource Tampa Bay
  • HOST - Hillsborough County School District
  • Kelly Education
  • Publix Super Markets Inc.
  • RCMA - Redlands Christian Migrant Association
  • Sunbelt Rentals
  • Sunrise Community
  • SunTowers
  • Tesla

For more information and to register, visit hccfl.edu/jobfairs or contact Lorraine Canalejo at lcanalejo@hccfl.edu.

