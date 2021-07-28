Haines City hosting job fair for city department positions

HAINES CITY, Fla. — Haines City is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, July 28 for municipal positions. The city currently has openings in its Fire, Police, and Parks and Recreation departments.

“Haines City truly is a place where individuals can advance their careers, develop new skills and become leaders in their field,” said Auburn Taylor, Human Resources and Organizational Development Director. “It’s exciting to be able to bring in applicants with different backgrounds and work experiences who want to keep our city trending in a positive direction for the foreseeable future.”

The job fair is taking place in the Lake Eva Event Center, located at 799 Johns Ave. in Haines City. It is being broken into three sessions where attendees can learn additional information, fill out applications and interview for a job.

Session A: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Session B: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Session C: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Representatives from every city department with vacancies will attend each of the three sessions.

“Our diverse city is growing, thriving and our outstanding staff is one of the biggest reasons why,” Interim City Manager Jim Elensky said. “I’m blessed to be able to work with so many dedicated, talented individuals and we’re excited to meet new potential employees who fit that mold at our job fair.”

The City of Haines City says it offers competitive pay, paid holidays, employer-paid medical and dental benefits, retirement, tuition reimbursement and more.

Current job openings can be viewed by clicking here.