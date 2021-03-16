Free adult workforce training in custodial services now available through UACDC

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area families hit hard by job loss in the pandemic now have the ability to get free career training, referrals and job placement through the University Area Community Development Corporation in Tampa's University Area.

"We have a lot of people calling us for assistance," said Josie Rocco, University Area CDC operations manager in 2020. "They are saying do you know people who are hiring that can offer a living wage?"

The field of janitorial services is growing faster than ever in this pandemic. Company leaders are now hiring custodial and janitorial services who never considered it before, leading to a jump in demand for these trained workers in the past six months.

"There is a huge market right now for custodians," Rocco told ABC Action News in a story earlier this year.

The UACDC will offer free custodial training services and certifications on March 23, 2021 and March 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their offices at 14013 N. 22nd Street Tampa, FL 33613.

Register now to attend an upcoming session and receive your Custodial Maintenance Certification.



Upcoming dates: March 23 and 24 from 9 AM - 1 PM

Space is limited so register as soon as possible!

Email: ddiaz@uacdc.org ⁣

Call: Diana Diaz (813) 558-5212 x 316 ⁣

Participants will watch a training video explaining everything from how to mop a floor to properly cleaning a restroom. They'll also be able to ask questions in person with experts.

Then, the UACDC will help provide referrals to open jobs and help place the newly-certified custodial workers into positions within a week.

There was already a training session in October for custodial services and Rocco said she's seen life-changing results for unemployed workers.

"I met a lady who has worked for Busch Gardens for over 15 years and due to COVID was recently laid off," Rocco said in 2020. "She has taken our custodial certification and is now employed with another individual who took the training to improve her business aspect of her custodial cleaning business."