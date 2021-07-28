Florida State Sen. Janet Cruz to host 11th annual job fair in Tampa on Wednesday, July 28

TAMPA, Fla. — State Senator Janet Cruz is set to host her 11th annual job fair on Wednesday, July 28.

Sen. Cruz wants to make sure every who wants a job in the Tampa Bay area can find one.

“I am committed to ensuring our community fully recovers from the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Sen. Cruz.

The job fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Higgins Hall, located at 5225 N. Himes Avenue in Tampa. Admission is free for job seekers.

More than 90 employers with up to 1,000 job openings are expected to attend.

The following is a partial list of companies or agencies participating in the job fair:

Angels Unaware, Inc.

Aramark

Burger 21

Childcare Careers

City of Tampa

Conti Electric

Eckerd Connects

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County Florida, Inc.

HART

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Hillsborough Tax Collector

MacDill AFB Human Resource Office

Moffitt Cancer Center

OneTeam Financial Group

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Premier Community Healthcare

T-Mobile

Tampa Bay Pipe Trades

Tampa International Airport

University of South Florida

Employers will have bilingual information or bilingual people available at the event.

The event is open to all job seekers, but you must pre-register prior to the event at EmployFlorida.com.