Florida State Sen. Janet Cruz to host 11th annual job fair in Tampa on Wednesday, July 28

TAMPA, Fla. — State Senator Janet Cruz is set to host her 11th annual job fair on Wednesday, July 28.
Sen. Cruz wants to make sure every who wants a job in the Tampa Bay area can find one.
“I am committed to ensuring our community fully recovers from the economic effects of the pandemic,” said Sen. Cruz.
The job fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Higgins Hall, located at 5225 N. Himes Avenue in Tampa. Admission is free for job seekers.
More than 90 employers with up to 1,000 job openings are expected to attend.
The following is a partial list of companies or agencies participating in the job fair:
- Angels Unaware, Inc.
- Aramark
- Burger 21
- Childcare Careers
- City of Tampa
- Conti Electric
- Eckerd Connects
- Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County Florida, Inc.
- HART
- Hillsborough County Public Schools
- Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
- Hillsborough Tax Collector
- MacDill AFB Human Resource Office
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- OneTeam Financial Group
- Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
- Premier Community Healthcare
- T-Mobile
- Tampa Bay Pipe Trades
- Tampa International Airport
- University of South Florida
Employers will have bilingual information or bilingual people available at the event.
The event is open to all job seekers, but you must pre-register prior to the event at EmployFlorida.com.