Watch

Rebound

Actions

Dozens of companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12

Job Fair at The Coliseum in St. Petersburg
items.[0].image.alt
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Virtual Job Fair for Unemployed South Floridians
Posted at 4:04 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 04:49:37-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Representatives from more than thirty companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12.

The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.

Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes are participating in the job fair. They will give you a chance to see ways you can further develop your skills for the jobs of today to help better you career prospects.

Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.

Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.

Resume reviews will be available on site through Suncoast HR Management.

Participating companies and agencies include:

  • 3 Percent Realty
  • AmeriLife
  • ByDesign Technologies
  • Center for Technology Training / CTT
  • Childcare Careers
  • Computer Coach
  • Datz Restaurant Group
  • DiENT Associates
  • El Dorado Furniture
  • FHIA Remodeling
  • Florida Army National Guard
  • Florida Career College
  • Fiberglass Coatings
  • Home Performance Alliance
  • Keiser University Tampa
  • Massey Services
  • Mettler Toledo
  • New Horizons Tampa Bay
  • nTherm, LLC
  • Pinch A Penny
  • Power Design
  • Resident Interface by Hunter Warfield
  • St. Petersburg College
  • St. Petersburg Police
  • Sunshine Senior Services
  • Tampa Bay Times
  • The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay
  • The Holistic Mental Health Clinic
  • Tradewinds Island Resorts
  • Webster University
  • X Byte Technologies

If you are unable to make Monday's job fair, the next one presented by the Tampa Bay Times will be held June 14 at Westshore Plaza in Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Florida Resources & Information

Find Jobs in Tampa Bay via Indeed Taking Action for You Florida Department of Economic Opportunity