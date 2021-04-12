Dozens of companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Representatives from more than thirty companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12.
The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.
Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes are participating in the job fair. They will give you a chance to see ways you can further develop your skills for the jobs of today to help better you career prospects.
Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.
The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.
Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.
Resume reviews will be available on site through Suncoast HR Management.
Participating companies and agencies include:
- 3 Percent Realty
- AmeriLife
- ByDesign Technologies
- Center for Technology Training / CTT
- Childcare Careers
- Computer Coach
- Datz Restaurant Group
- DiENT Associates
- El Dorado Furniture
- FHIA Remodeling
- Florida Army National Guard
- Florida Career College
- Fiberglass Coatings
- Home Performance Alliance
- Keiser University Tampa
- Massey Services
- Mettler Toledo
- New Horizons Tampa Bay
- nTherm, LLC
- Pinch A Penny
- Power Design
- Resident Interface by Hunter Warfield
- St. Petersburg College
- St. Petersburg Police
- Sunshine Senior Services
- Tampa Bay Times
- The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay
- The Holistic Mental Health Clinic
- Tradewinds Island Resorts
- Webster University
- X Byte Technologies
If you are unable to make Monday's job fair, the next one presented by the Tampa Bay Times will be held June 14 at Westshore Plaza in Tampa.