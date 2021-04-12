Dozens of companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Representatives from more than thirty companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 12.

The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.

Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes are participating in the job fair. They will give you a chance to see ways you can further develop your skills for the jobs of today to help better you career prospects.

Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.

Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.

Resume reviews will be available on site through Suncoast HR Management.

Participating companies and agencies include:

3 Percent Realty

AmeriLife

ByDesign Technologies

Center for Technology Training / CTT

Childcare Careers

Computer Coach

Datz Restaurant Group

DiENT Associates

El Dorado Furniture

FHIA Remodeling

Florida Army National Guard

Florida Career College

Fiberglass Coatings

Home Performance Alliance

Keiser University Tampa

Massey Services

Mettler Toledo

New Horizons Tampa Bay

nTherm, LLC

Pinch A Penny

Power Design

Resident Interface by Hunter Warfield

St. Petersburg College

St. Petersburg Police

Sunshine Senior Services

Tampa Bay Times

The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay

The Holistic Mental Health Clinic

Tradewinds Island Resorts

Webster University

X Byte Technologies

If you are unable to make Monday's job fair, the next one presented by the Tampa Bay Times will be held June 14 at Westshore Plaza in Tampa.