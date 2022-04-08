Dozens of companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Representatives from more than 35 companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 11.
The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.
Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes are participating in the job fair. They will give you a chance to see ways you can further develop your skills for the jobs of today to help better you career prospects.
Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.
The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.
Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.
Participating companies and agencies include:
- 1-800 Accountant
- Accurate Home Health
- ALPS South
- Ashberry Water
- Bank OZK
- ByDesign Technologies
- Busch Gardens / Adventure Island Tampa
- Career Source Pinellas
- Center for Technology Training
- Coca-Cola Beverage of Florida
- Compass Health
- Crown Automotive Group
- El Dorado Furniture
- Gulf Coast JFCS
- Massey Services
- Maxim Healthcare Staffing
- MCR Health
- MEO Staffing
- MyShopManager
- Next Level Hospitality Services
- PostcardMania
- Saint Leo University
- Southwest Florida Water Management District
- South University
- Sheltair Aviation ( TPA & PIE)
- Sunbelt Home Solutions
- The Fountain Group
- The Wendy's Company - Wendy's
- Tradewinds Island Resorts
- United Parcel Service
- USPS
- Walt Disney World
- Weathermakers Air Conditioning & Heating
- Webster University
- Wyndham
If you are unable to make Monday's job fair, the next one presented by the Tampa Bay Times will be held June 13 at the Holiday Inn - Airport in Tampa.