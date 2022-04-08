Dozens of companies participating in the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 11

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Representatives from more than 35 companies and government agencies will be conducting interviews at the Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair on Monday, April 11.

The companies all have immediate employment needs with openings available in entry-level to top managerial positions, health care jobs and skilled trade positions.

Several of the area's top schools for continuing education, local universities and vocational/technical institutes are participating in the job fair. They will give you a chance to see ways you can further develop your skills for the jobs of today to help better you career prospects.

Attendees are asked to prepare for success by wearing proper business attire, bringing at least 20 copies of your resume, and arrive with a positive attitude.

The Tampa Bay Job and Career Fair is being held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Coliseum in downtown St. Petersburg.

Parking and admission is free. No preregistration is required.

Participating companies and agencies include:



1-800 Accountant

Accurate Home Health

ALPS South

Ashberry Water

Bank OZK

ByDesign Technologies

Busch Gardens / Adventure Island Tampa

Career Source Pinellas

Center for Technology Training

Coca-Cola Beverage of Florida

Compass Health

Crown Automotive Group

El Dorado Furniture

Gulf Coast JFCS

Massey Services

Maxim Healthcare Staffing

MCR Health

MEO Staffing

MyShopManager

Next Level Hospitality Services

PostcardMania

Saint Leo University

Southwest Florida Water Management District

South University

Sheltair Aviation ( TPA & PIE)

Sunbelt Home Solutions

The Fountain Group

The Wendy's Company - Wendy's

Tradewinds Island Resorts

United Parcel Service

USPS

Walt Disney World

Weathermakers Air Conditioning & Heating

Webster University

Wyndham

If you are unable to make Monday's job fair, the next one presented by the Tampa Bay Times will be held June 13 at the Holiday Inn - Airport in Tampa.